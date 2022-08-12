Fayetteville police hunt for teen suspected in fatal shooting involving stolen gun

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Police are looking for a teen who they say fatally shot another man in Fayetteville with a stolen gun.

The Fayetteville Police Department identified the man they say is responsible for the shooting death as Karon Peair Streets, 19, and said he is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say he has warrants for attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and felony larceny, with additional charges forthcoming.

They say the shooting happened at 8:13 p.m. Thursday when police responded to a robbery, with a gun stolen in the 200 block of North Windsor Drive. A few minutes later, officers said they responded to a shooting in the 200 block of South Windsor Drive.

When they arrived, officers said they found the victim who was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Officers said the suspect robbed a family member of a handgun, fled and opened fire on a home in that block of South Windsor Drive before running away.

According to police, the suspect was last seen in the 1200 block of Ramsey Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.