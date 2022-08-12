Elizabethtown VFW Post is collecting items to aid Kentucky flood victims

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown VFW Post 8062 is collecting donated items to be sent to aid Kentucky residents as they recover from the flooding at their location of 109 Hill Street.

Residents can drop off the following:

Water

Cleaning supplies

Hygiene items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, sanitary products, hair products, wipes

Baby items including diaper wipes, bottles and formula

First Aid supplies like Tylenol, Ibuprofen, Aspirin wraps, band aids and ointments

Paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, bedding

Cooling towels

Toys and activity items for children

Gift cards

Items can be dropped off at the Post until Thursday, August 18.

