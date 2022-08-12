Elizabethtown VFW Post is collecting items to aid Kentucky flood victims
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown VFW Post 8062 is collecting donated items to be sent to aid Kentucky residents as they recover from the flooding at their location of 109 Hill Street.
Residents can drop off the following:
- Water
- Cleaning supplies
- Hygiene items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, sanitary products, hair products, wipes
- Baby items including diaper wipes, bottles and formula
- First Aid supplies like Tylenol, Ibuprofen, Aspirin wraps, band aids and ointments
- Paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, bedding
- Cooling towels
- Toys and activity items for children
- Gift cards
Items can be dropped off at the Post until Thursday, August 18.
