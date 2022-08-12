Crews block southbound lanes on I-95 after tractor-trailer catches fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A tractor-trailer fire Friday morning along I-95 has most southbound lanes blocked.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to the big rig fire at mile marker 164 in the southbound lanes.

The West Florence Fire-Rescue crews are on the scene and said one lane is currently open and SCDOT has set up a work zone.

The SCDOT website shows traffic is backed up all the way to TV Road.

It’s not clear at this point what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

