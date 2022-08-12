Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington was purchased for $8.25 million. Cape Fear Commercial’s Paul Loukas and Lindsey Hess represented the buyer and made the announcement on August 11.

“It’s an understatement to say that this was a delicate and complicated transaction,” Loukas said in the announcement. “With rising interest rates, and the fact that the building is a century old with over 80 tenants, we had to be nimble at every step.”

The Murchison Building at 201 N Front Street is an 11-story office building first finished in 1914. It was designed by architect Kenneth M. Murchison to be the Murchison Bank and held the title of the tallest building in Wilmington until the PPD headquarters were built in 2007.

“We’re proud to be a part of the Murchison Building’s story,” Hess said. “The structure, and downtown Wilmington itself, is filled with history, and that presents so many exciting opportunities for the future.”

