Brunswick Co. man sentenced 6-8 years for felony death by motor vehicle

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 12 that Jason McCoy has been sentenced to 73-100 months in prison for his role in a 2020 death.

Per the DA’s office, in April 2020, McCoy was driving near Shallotte when he ran off the road and collided with a tree. As a result of the collision, his passenger, Carter Milligan, was ejected from the vehicle. When first responders arrived, they declared Milligan dead at the scene.

During the subsequent investigation, North Carolina Highway Patrol took a sample of McCoy’s blood, per report. The NC State Crime Lab confirmed the presence of cocaine and marijuana in McCoy’s system at the time he was driving.

McCoy was found to be guilty on counts of felony death by motor vehicle and driving while license revoked.

