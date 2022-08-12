Belville pays Leland $225,000 in attorney fees for H2GO lawsuit

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Belville was ordered to pay the Town of Leland $225,000 in attorney fees and $14,499 in costs related to Leland’s lawsuit against Belville. The suit was prompted by H2GO attempting to transfer its assets to Belville five years ago.

In 2017, Belville and H2GO’s boards voted to transfer H2GO’s assets to the town, but Leland filed a lawsuit to stop the transfer later that year. The transfer was made in-part to allow for Belville to build a reverse osmosis water treatment plant, and it was made just before new board members were elected who opposed the plant.

Two years later, Leland writes, the judge ruled in favor of their most substantive claims. In particular, their claim that Belville broke several laws and the state constitution in attempting the transfer. In 2020, all of the assets transferred from H2GO to Belville were transferred back, and Leland filed a motion to have Belville reimburse them for attorney fees and costs.

Leland then agreed to transfer assets to H2GO to have them provide water and wastewater utilities for the town in 2021. Plans for the reverse osmosis plant were kept, and that project is still in progress as of August 2022.

Superior Court Judge Henry ordered Belville to pay the attorney fees and costs on June 27, 2022. This update will be presented to the Leland Town Council on Thursday, August 18. You can find the full agenda online on the Leland website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.