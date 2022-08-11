State film grants given to five more North Carolina projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced on Thursday, August 11 that five more TV and film projects will receive funding from North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grants.

A rebate grant award of $6.5 million has been given to sitcom “Welcome to Flatch.” Produced by Lionsgate Television, the series is currently filming in Duplin, New Hanover and Pender counties.

Independent feature-length film “Eric Larue” was approved for a grant of up to $589,105. Big Indie Pictures continues to film the project in the greater Wilmington area.

As for the rest of North Carolina, a $7 million film and entertainment rebate has been granted to the Universal Pictures feature-length film “Untitled Please Don’t Destroy.” Another feature-length film “Site” was approved for a film rebate of $937,500 in the greater Charlotte area. A $156,250 grant was given to the made-for-TV/streaming movie “Second Time Around.”

“Having North Carolina communities as the backdrop for independent and studio-supported projects is a positive multiplier for our talented workforce, our small businesses, and our economy,” said Cooper in a press release.

