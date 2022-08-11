Preservation work on Wrightsville Beach bridge to resume next week

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crews will resume preservation work on the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach next week.

The NCDOT will close the bridge to traffic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. During this closure, crews will install lane shifts. The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. the following day.

“When it reopens, there will be two lanes for traffic going toward the beach and one lane for traffic leaving it,” the NCDOT said in a news release. “This change will allow a preservation project that began last year to continue.”

