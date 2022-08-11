Senior Connect
Port of Wilmington to receive $18 million upgrade, increase processing rate

The North Carolina State Ports Authority will receive $18 million to construct a new,...
The North Carolina State Ports Authority will receive $18 million to construct a new, state-of-the-art loading and discharging area for containers utilizing the rail at the Port of Wilmington.(North Carolina Ports)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Ports Authority will receive $18 million to construct a new, state-of-the-art loading and discharging area for containers utilizing the rail at the Port of Wilmington. Per U.S. Department of Transportation announcement, this project is one of six North Carolina projects that recently received funding from the Biden-Harris administration.

Part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, the funding coming to North Carolina will help modernize roads, bridges, transit, rails, ports and intermodal transportation to make NC’s transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable, according to the U.S. DOT in their announcement.

The port will receive four dedicated rail sidings, according to the report. The project will also pave approximately 9.7 acres around the rail siding, deploy three specialized and dedicated reach stackers to unload and load cars, and includes a secured area near the US Customs and Border Protection required Radiation Portals, and technology systems enhancements.

In addition to creating a faster, safer way to load and unload containers, the U.S. Department of Transportation expects the improvements to create new jobs as transportation becomes more efficient.

“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”

For more information, please visit the U.S. DOT’s website.

