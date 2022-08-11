Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police arrest three juveniles accused of stealing car, armed robbery

The suspects allegedly took the car at a 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard.
CMPD officers arrested three juveniles after they allegedly stole a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
CMPD officers arrested three juveniles after they allegedly stole a vehicle on Wednesday morning.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) took three juvenile suspects into custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle on University City Boulevard.

According to CMPD, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday at a 7-Eleven.

Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint and then the suspects took the victim’s car.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the stolen car, but it did not stop, leading to a chase that ended in Belmont.

After a foot chase, police were able to arrest one of the three suspects involved in the robbery.

That suspect, who is 16 years old, was wearing a Department of Juvenile Justice ankle monitor due to a previous crime.

The 16-year-old was in possession of a ghost gun at the time of their arrest, and the stolen vehicle was returned to the victim.

Later in the day on Wednesday, police were able to identify the other two suspects using surveillance footage.

Police located the other two suspects, both 17-year-olds, along with another stolen vehicle, which was taken from Mooresville.

All three suspects have been arrested on secure custody orders.

Their charges include robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 16-year-old suspect is facing additional charges related to fleeing officers and reckless driving.

Related: Man leads Monroe Police on chase in stolen vehicle before arrest

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 2000 acres, 25% contained
Cory Scott Ross
Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child
Man arrested for sex crimes at New Hanover Downtown Library
Man arrested for sex crimes at New Hanover Downtown Library

Latest News

Frisbee, a 1 to 1.5-year-old Lab mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal...
Pet of the Week: Frisbee from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Frisbee, a 1 to 1.5-year-old Lab mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal...
Pet of the Week: Frisbee from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue - clipped version
According to authorities, the Amber Alert has been cancelled.
Amber Alert cancelled, missing child safe
A Wake County deputy was killed after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Bakker.
Wake County Deputy shot, killed: Sheriff
On the new episode of the '1on1 with Jon Evans' podcast, new UNCW Chancellor Dr. Aswani Volety...
Dr. Aswani Volety: UNCW’s new chancellor got an early start in education (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)