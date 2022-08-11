Pender Bridge of Hope to host inaugural fundraiser

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Pender Bridge of Hope announced that it will host its inaugural fundraiser on Sept. 22 at the Topsail Beach Historic Assemble Building. Per their announcement, the event will begin at 7 p.m.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Pender Bridge of Hope’s mission is to provide residents of Pender County financial assistance when unexpected crises arise. Per PBOH, referrals from community organizations, including governmental ones, will guide their assistance.

Ria Harris, PBOH Chair, expressed that the charity was created for those who are living paycheck to paycheck, often people who cannot afford unexpected financial crises.

The money raised at their inaugural fundraiser will directly support the charity’s mission. Per their announcement, tickets, tax-deductible, are $50 and can be reserved through the Pender Bridge of Hope website. The event will include live music, hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants and a silent auction.

Those unable to attend can donate in other ways. Per the release, donations can be sent through their website or through mail by addressing it to:

Pender Bridge of Hope, P.O. Box 3133, Topsail Beach, N.C. 28445

Individuals and businesses who would like to donate to the silent auction can do so by sending an email to penderbridgeofhope.com. Restaurants who would like to provide hors d’oeuvres are also encouraged to email Pender Bridge of Hope.

For updates and more information, please visit PBOH’s Facebook page.

