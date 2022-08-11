Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Officials stress Move Over Law after crash involving emergency vehicle in Pender County

This NCDOT Safety Patrol vehicle was hit on I-40 in Pender County while it was pulled over with...
This NCDOT Safety Patrol vehicle was hit on I-40 in Pender County while it was pulled over with flashing lights on.(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT and State Highway Patrol are stressing the need for drivers to change lanes when passing emergency vehicles indicated by flashing lights. This comes in the wake of crashes in Pender and Wake counties involving emergency vehicles with their lights on.

In Pender County, NCDOT safety patrolman Roger Hawkins says he was helping someone with a flat tire at the side of the road on I-40. After fixing the tire, he went back to his truck where a car slammed into his from behind. His driver’s seat broke, but the brakes and seatbelt were enough to save him.

“I looked in my mirror and I saw this car coming at a high rate of speed and it ran just right in the back of me,” said Hawkins. “If you see lights, don’t think just because they’re yellow they don’t mean anything.”

NC SHP Trooper Joseph Atwell also shared his experience at the side of the road helping deputies with a suspected drunk driver on a highway in Wake County. Atwell was walking around to the other side of the vehicle before he was interrupted.

“The sheriff’s deputy stopped and asked me one question and it stopped me just long enough to pause and then that vehicle hit [my car]. If he hadn’t have asked me that question – that would’ve been my body.”

The NCDOT writes that people are required to move over to next lane from a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights. If the driver can’t move over, they’re required to significantly reduce their speed.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 2000 acres, 25% contained
Cory Scott Ross
Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child
After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say

Latest News

Crews will resume preservation work on the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach...
Preservation work on Wrightsville Beach bridge to resume next week
The Food Bank needs $100,000 to fully fund the new building
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Food Bank needs help with new building
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three...
Aquarium asks for public’s help in naming otter pups
You can call 811 before digging to have any underground lines marked for free.
Energy and gas companies remind people to dig safely on 811 Day