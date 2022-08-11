A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m.

The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is similarly described as a boutique hotel; the Hive co-owner wrote in the proposal that the hotel rooms will be larger than average, “emphasizing quality over density.”

The four-story hotel will have a pool, commercial space and 42 units on the .75 acres at the corner of Harper Avenue and N Lake Park Blvd. A rooftop bar and restaurant will be open to anyone whether or not they’re staying at the hotel. Previously, the 15-room Welcome Inn operated in the property.

Submitting the proposal is the project’s architect Jefferson Woodall on behalf of the Strickland Edna Coleman Re Trust.

At the required public notice meeting, two attendees were overall positive on the project while the other two were more skeptical. In particular, the location of dumpsters and the development building over the parking that one of the nearby residents currently uses. Attendee Kenneth Koch asked for the developers to provide a parking spot for fellow attendee Mark Gates, “keep Mark happy and I will be happy.”

You can find the full meeting agenda here; the only other item on the agenda is the approval of minutes from a previous meeting.

