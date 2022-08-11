Senior Connect
NCDOT seeking volunteers for statewide litter cleanup

The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Aug. 11 that volunteers are needed for the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep, which is scheduled to occur between Sept. 10-24.(N.C. Department of Transportation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Aug. 11 that volunteers are needed for the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep, which is scheduled to occur between Sept. 10-24.

“North Carolina is a wonderful place thanks to the thousands of volunteers who donate their time every year,” said David Harris, State Roadside Environmental Engineer. “The Litter Sweep is a great opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends and work alongside NCDOT to ensure North Carolina remains a beautiful place to live and work.”

The NCDOT hosts litter sweeps biannually, during the spring and fall. In their announcement, they stress the impact volunteers make in keeping North Carolina’s roadways clean.

Per release, those wishing to participate should contact their local litter management coordinator:

  • Bladen County: Becky Walker at (910) 788-5301
  • Brunswick County: Bonita Peterson at (910) 259-4919
  • Columbus County: Becky Walker at (910) 788-5301
  • Pender County: Bonita Peterson at (910) 259-4919
  • New Hanover County: Bonita Peterson at (910) 259-4919

Additionally, NCDOT stated that participants can request gloves, safety vests, and bags from their local county maintenance office:

  • Bladen County: (910) 991-4080
  • Brunswick County: (910) 754-6527
  • Columbus County: (910) 788-5330
  • Pender County: (910) 259-5413
  • New Hanover County: (910) 341-2250

For updates and more information, please visit NCDOT’s Litter Sweep website.

