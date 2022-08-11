Leland Fire/Rescue responds to fire at Shamrock Drive that engulfed a shed

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire at Shamrock Drive in the afternoon of August 11, where responders found flames had enveloped a shed that was threatening to spread to a house.

Firefighters were able to contain and quickly put out the fire with assistance from Navassa, Winnabow, New Hanover, and Wilmington Fire Departments.

The fire was ruled as an accident and no one was injured.

