Leland Fire/Rescue responds to fire at Shamrock Drive that engulfed a shed

Leland Fire/Rescue responds to fire at Shamrock Drive
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to fire at Shamrock Drive
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire at Shamrock Drive in the afternoon of August 11, where responders found flames had enveloped a shed that was threatening to spread to a house.

Firefighters were able to contain and quickly put out the fire with assistance from Navassa, Winnabow, New Hanover, and Wilmington Fire Departments.

The fire was ruled as an accident and no one was injured.

Man arrested for sex crimes at New Hanover Downtown Library