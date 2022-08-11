Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

H2GO given $400,000 from the NCDEQ for infrastructure assessments

Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO
Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Asset Inventory and Assessment has awarded $400,000 to Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO.

H2GO writes that funding will go towards assessing their current systems and stopping any service outages before they happen. Among other tasks, they plan to map wastewater system components transferred from Leland to H2GO, examine each asset for potential risks and develop a 10-year plan to improve their systems based on the risks assessed.

“This tool will enable us to proactively identify critical capital improvement projects, which will improve services for our existing customers, and facilitate capacity requirements for anticipated growth and future system demands,” said H2GO Executive Director Bob Walker in a release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 2000 acres, 25% contained
Cory Scott Ross
Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child
After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

People break the window to a Tiger Mart in Cerro Gordo
Columbus County deputies searching for pair suspected of robbing convenience store
Raw Video: A person breaks a window and climbs into a convenience store in Cerro Gordo
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to fire at Shamrock Drive
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to fire at Shamrock Drive that engulfed a shed
Man arrested for sex crimes at New Hanover Downtown Library
Man arrested for sex crimes at New Hanover Downtown Library