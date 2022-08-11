H2GO given $400,000 from the NCDEQ for infrastructure assessments

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Asset Inventory and Assessment has awarded $400,000 to Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO.

H2GO writes that funding will go towards assessing their current systems and stopping any service outages before they happen. Among other tasks, they plan to map wastewater system components transferred from Leland to H2GO, examine each asset for potential risks and develop a 10-year plan to improve their systems based on the risks assessed.

“This tool will enable us to proactively identify critical capital improvement projects, which will improve services for our existing customers, and facilitate capacity requirements for anticipated growth and future system demands,” said H2GO Executive Director Bob Walker in a release.

