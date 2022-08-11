Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: crunch time for a cold front!

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. evening, Aug. 10, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of an approaching cold front, hot breezes will flow across the Cape Fear Region again Thursday. Your First Alert Forecast offers high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s and, once again, heat index values could occasionally ping 100 or so. Behind the cold front, a more pleasant pattern of daily highs in the 80s and nightly lows near or below 70 remains like to develop for Friday and the weekend.

In the transition, shower and storm chances will grow to 40% Thursday afternoon, peak in the 50 to 60% range Thursday night into Friday, and then quickly shrink to 10% or less levels over the weekend. After a beneficially wet July, much of the Cape Fear Region has quietly amassed an August rainfall deficit of over two inches in the first ten days of the young month. Hopefully your garden can grab some rain before the gorgeous weekend!

The Atlantic Basin has not sponsored a new tropical storm in six weeks and it appears it’s in no hurry to. Disturbance “Invest 97-L” has fostered only disorganized thunderstorms since its inception earlier this week. Good news! But remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season has yet to reach its statistical peaks and, as always, wect.com/hurricane is comprehensive, Cape Fear focused, and there to help you stay sharp!

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

