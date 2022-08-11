Senior Connect
Columbus County issues boil water advisory after water line damaged

Customers that experience problems with discolored water or other water quality issues are...
Customers that experience problems with discolored water or other water quality issues are advised to contact the afterhours telephone number 910-770-2158.(Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to Columbus County Public Utilities, staff are working to repair one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System in Columbus County Water & Sewer District Ill after local contractors bored into it.

Per the report, the areas affected include Peacock Road from Bill Hooks Road to NC 131 Hwy, 351 Bladenboro Road, 373 Bladenboro Road, 489 Bladenboro Road, and 785 Bladenboro Road.

Customers that experience problems with discolored water or other water quality issues are advised to contact the afterhours telephone number 910-770-2158.

It is recommended that water used for consumption should be boiled during the next 24 hours when it should be cleared.

