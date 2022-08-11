Columbus County deputies searching for pair suspected of robbing convenience store

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for the identities of two people suspected of robbing a convenience store as seen in surveillance footage.

Per the CCSO, deputies were called by an alarm on August 11 to Tiger Mart #5 on 7371 Andrew Jackson Highway SW in Cerro Gordo. The deputies found broken glass and evidence that e-cigarettes and cigar blunts were stolen. Blood left behind by one of the people was collected. Surveillance footage depicts a pair of people. One waits outside while the other breaks into the store and takes a bag of items.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with relevant information to contact them at 910-642-6551 or via their website.

