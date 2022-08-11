Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 arrested for robbing mother, child at gunpoint, authorities say

Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities say they have made an arrest in a brazen robbery case that involved a mother and her child.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports Corahn Myrie and Joshua Davila are in custody after the pair allegedly robbed a woman and her child at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance footage of the incident, showing a woman and a child standing in front of a business when a man approaches the two and takes their belongings before jumping in a nearby vehicle.

Authorities said the mother and her child were not injured in the incident, but the men took their items, which included the child’s backpack and tablet.

The sheriff’s office said it didn’t long for detectives to catch the men involved.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
A flaming pile of materials dropped by a recycling truck
Video shows a recycling truck dump flaming materials onto the road
The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
911 records from Leland death investigation sealed

Latest News

A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres
Cory Scott Ross pleaded guilty in a New Hanover County courtroom to multiple charges, including...
Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child
Officials now say the fire has passed 1500 acres
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres