Aquarium asks for public’s help in naming otter pups

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups.(North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups.

The otter pups were born on May 21 during a full moon, King Tide and a storm.

“The team at the Aquarium researched and shared meaningful naming ideas based on the native habitat of Asian small-clawed otters and the unique circumstances of when they were born. We’re sharing the top four trios of names and asking our community to vote for their favorite,” said Shannon Anderson, who is the otter keeper at the aquarium.

The naming trios include:

  • Stella, Mae and Selene (moon, Thailand moon goddess and goddess of the moon)
  • Padma, Bulan and Melati (Indonesia’s three national flowers — the Giant Padma, Anggrek bulan, the moth orchid; and Melati putih, the Arabian Jasmine)
  • Tala, Reyna and Ula (bright star, queen and small one)
  • Java, Bali and Nusa (volcanic islands in Indonesia)

You can vote online here.

