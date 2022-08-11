Amber Alert for missing child

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cary Police Department is searching for 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce. The CPD stated that Bruce is a Black female, approximately 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 65lbs.

Amani Jada Bruce was last seen wearing a pink and purple nightgown with a unicorn on the front, per report. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe that the abductor is 38-year-old Crystal Beatrice Walter. CPD describes Walter as a Black female, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 230lbs. She was last seen wearing a black V-neck scrub top, black scrub pants and Carolina blue gripping socks. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The Cary Police Department stated that Walter’s car was last seen heading towards downtown Sanford from Bracken St.

Police say to keep an eye out for a silver 2011 Lexus RX350 bearing NC license tag number JKC6112.

If you have any information involving this case, please call the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or 911.

Amani Jada Bruce (North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

Crystal Beatrice Walter (North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

