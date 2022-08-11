Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A teenager from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being pulled into a wood chipper, according to the coroner.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper at a home in Lehigh County, which is in the eastern part of the state.

Troopers and EMS personnel provided medical assistance to the teen before he was airlifted to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.

Several agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating this death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 2000 acres, 25% contained
After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say
Cory Scott Ross
Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child

Latest News

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the home in New Britain had...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
State film grants given to five more North Carolina projects
Pender Bridge of Hope announced that it will host its inaugural fundraiser on Sept. 22 at the...
Pender Bridge of Hope to host inaugural fundraiser
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella