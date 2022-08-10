Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020.

“On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.

Investigators in 2020 found out that Burrows was transporting drugs, and eventually found out that she was driving south from New Jersey towards North Carolina. She was stopped in Warren County with a child in her vehicle, and a K-9 indicated that there were drugs inside as well. Law enforcement seized 1.02 kilograms of a heroin-fentanyl mix from her vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
A flaming pile of materials dropped by a recycling truck
Video shows a recycling truck dump flaming materials onto the road
The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
911 records from Leland death investigation sealed
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
Felon charged with rape
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case

Latest News

New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a small fire caused by a chemical spill Wednesday...
New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue responds to small fire at South Atlantic Services
NC Task Force 11 to conduct Water Rescue Training at Riverside Park in Castle Hayne
New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park
The Produce Box donates boxes of fresh produce to First Fruit Ministries.
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
The road has been reopened after a closure due to fallen power lines on South Front Street
Road reopened after closure due to fallen power lines at S Front Street