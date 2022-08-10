Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020.

“On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.

Investigators in 2020 found out that Burrows was transporting drugs, and eventually found out that she was driving south from New Jersey towards North Carolina. She was stopped in Warren County with a child in her vehicle, and a K-9 indicated that there were drugs inside as well. Law enforcement seized 1.02 kilograms of a heroin-fentanyl mix from her vehicle.

