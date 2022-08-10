Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

2 killed, including paramedic, after car drove through crash scene in Florence County, EMS says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities confirmed that two people, including a paramedic, were killed during a crash investigation in Florence County.

The Florence County Emergency Medical Services said just before 9 p.m. Monday, paramedics, law enforcement and firefighters were investigating a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence.

While they were on the scene and caring for the victims of the crash, a car that was not involved in the first wreck drove through the scene and hit at least four people, EMS said.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed a paramedic, Florence police officer and state trooper were hit.

Florence County EMS said it lost one of its paramedics in the crash.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed by grief as we announce that two people died following this incident, including one of our paramedics,” Florence County EMS posted. “We ask for prayers for everyone involved.”

RELATED COVERAGE | Grand Strand, Pee Dee agencies offer support after Florence Co. paramedic killed while responding to crash

Darlington County EMS sent out its condolences after the deadly crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out tonight to all Florence County First Responders and their families. We are here for you, our brothers and sisters. God Bless and give you comfort,” the agency posted on Facebook.

The identities of the two people killed have not been released by the coroner yet.

WMBF News will bring you new developments on this story as we get them into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flaming pile of materials dropped by a recycling truck
Video shows a recycling truck dump flaming materials onto the road
After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
911 records from Leland death investigation sealed
Felon charged with rape
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case

Latest News

Clear the Shelters: Meet Lobo!
Clear the Shelters: Meet Lobo!
The Cameron Art Museum announced Aug. 9 that it would be rebranding its “Art Explorers” program...
Cameron Art Museum rebrands program to honor local artist
Michael Shannon and his project “Eric Larue” will be in Wilmington Aug. 9-16, per report.
Michael Shannon’s ‘Eric Larue’ to film in Wilmington
Michael Shannon and his project “Eric Larue” will be in Wilmington Aug. 9-16, per report.
Michael Shannon’s ‘Eric Larue’ to film in Wilmington