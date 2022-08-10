Southport Board of Aldermen to consider Project Indigo in coming months

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport’s Board of Aldermen agenda on Thursday includes Project Indigo, though members are not expected to make a decision for at least another month.

On Thursday, the aldermen will accept the report and recommendation from the Planning Board during its monthly meeting. At that point, members can start forming their decision.

At its last meeting, the Planning Board announced its decision to not recommend the approval of a zoning request from Bald Head Island Limited.

That’s not the end of the road for Project Indigo. Not only does the Board of Aldermen ultimately get the final say on that issue, but Bald Head Island Limited has a right to develop that land.

At Thursday’s meeting, aldermen will get documents covering all of the planning board’s research. Alderman Rich Alt hopes some of his own questions will be answered as he reviews the planning board’s findings.

“For me, it’s the traffic impact analysis study,” said Alt. ”They asked for the same things I’m asking for and it was never done. It would stand to reason that if they thought something was important to understand and they couldn’t get the information, they’d have to use that as part of the decision making.”

Alt says the planning board’s traffic analysis mostly focused on impacts the development would have on the intersections of Robert Ruark Drive and Howe Street and 9th Street and Howe Street. Alt is concerned about the impacts on those individual streets and the area surrounding the elementary school.

