Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police: Son arrested after father stabbed, killed at apartment

Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.
Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By KVVU Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A man is in custody after police in Las Vegas said he stabbed his father to death early Tuesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at an apartment complex around 4 a.m.

LVMPD Lt. David Valenta said a 54-year-old Hispanic man was found dead in an apartment.

Valenta said the victim’s son was detained in connection with the stabbing. LVMPD identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jacob Racilis. Police said Racilis checked himself into a hospital to be treated for lacerations to his hand and reported the incident to staff himself.

LVMPD said Racilis was arrested and charged with murder. Police didn’t provide information on what led to the stabbing, KVVU reported.

LVMPD said the victim would be identified once his family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
A flaming pile of materials dropped by a recycling truck
Video shows a recycling truck dump flaming materials onto the road
The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
911 records from Leland death investigation sealed
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
Felon charged with rape
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case

Latest News

Tennessee takes a different approach when it comes to homelessness in the state.
Tennessee tackling homelessness: Camping in certain areas could result in a felony charge
FILE - A federal judge ruled that Walgreens can be held responsible for contributing to San...
Judge: Walgreens contributed to San Francisco opioid crisis
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres
Tennessee takes a different approach when it comes to homelessness in the state.
Tennessee takes different approach with homelessness