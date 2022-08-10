Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park

NC Task Force 11 to conduct Water Rescue Training at Riverside Park in Castle Hayne
NC Task Force 11 to conduct Water Rescue Training at Riverside Park in Castle Hayne(City of Wilmington NC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16.

“This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment. We have deployed to other parts of the state and country before, and have also helped our neighbors during flooding events, so a drill like this helps us always be ready to respond if, and when, we are needed,” said NHC Fire Captain Blake Turner.

NHC Fire Rescue and Wilmington Fire Department staff who comprise the NC Search and Rescue Task Force 11 will take part in the training, per county release.

Riverside Park will still be open, but the county writes that people should expect to see more activity and emergency vehicles than usual in the area.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
A flaming pile of materials dropped by a recycling truck
Video shows a recycling truck dump flaming materials onto the road
The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
911 records from Leland death investigation sealed
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
Felon charged with rape
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case

Latest News

The Produce Box donates boxes of fresh produce to First Fruit Ministries.
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
The road has been reopened after a closure due to fallen power lines on South Front Street
Road reopened after closure due to fallen power lines at S Front Street
Walter Ange
Man charged in fatal hit and run enters not guilty plea
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Emergency crews respond to wildfire in Holly Shelter Game Lands