New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16.

“This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment. We have deployed to other parts of the state and country before, and have also helped our neighbors during flooding events, so a drill like this helps us always be ready to respond if, and when, we are needed,” said NHC Fire Captain Blake Turner.

NHC Fire Rescue and Wilmington Fire Department staff who comprise the NC Search and Rescue Task Force 11 will take part in the training, per county release.

Riverside Park will still be open, but the county writes that people should expect to see more activity and emergency vehicles than usual in the area.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.