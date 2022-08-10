Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue responds to small fire at South Atlantic Services

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a small fire caused by a chemical spill Wednesday at South Atlantic Services.

According to fire officials, after a small amount of a chemical spilled, it reacted to another chemical in the warehouse, causing a small fire.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Officials say several employees were nearby at the time but refused treatment.

Members of the Regional Response Team could be seen walking into the building on U.S. 421 in hazmat suits. They were later seen exiting the building shortly before emergency crews cleared the scene.

Fire officials declined to say what chemicals were involved but that there is no threat to the public.

