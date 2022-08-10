Senior Connect
N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport to host historic hurricane program

The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport announced that it will host a program on Aug. 16 concerning historic hurricanes that affected the state.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport announced that it will host a program on Aug. 16 concerning historic hurricanes that affected the state. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the Southport Community Building at 223 E. Bay St., per the announcement. Doors will open at 6:30 for admission.

Jay Barnes, author of “Fifteen Hurricanes That Changed the Carolinas: Powerful Storms, Climate Change, and What We Do Next,” will lead the event. He will combine meteorology, images, and history to create an impactful talk, said the museum in their release.

“Jay is ‘Mr. Hurricane’ himself,” said Katy Menne, the education curator at the N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport. “His talk will prove to be an eye-opening one, showing the true impact of historic and more recent hurricanes.”

Per their announcement, the program is designed for ages 16 and older. Admission is free, but seating is limited. The museum encourages those wishing to attend to RSVP with them.

Those wishing to attend can call (910) 477-5151 or visit the museum’s website to RSVP.

For more information about upcoming events, please visit https://ncmaritimemuseumsouthport.com/events/.

For hurricane preparedness, the museum encourages you to visit their YouTube playlist.

