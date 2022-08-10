NC Coastal Land Trust buys 265 acres for protection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust bought 265 acres across 1.1 miles of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County for protection. The area is in East Arcadia and north of Riegelwood.

Per the trust, the area “hosts mature floodplain forest, upland hardwood ravines, and a great diversity of wildlife.” Steep Run Swamp, which the N.C. Natural Heritage Program designates as “ecologically significant,” is partly contained in the newly-purchased area.

“It is an area rich in wildlife that provides nesting habitat for wading birds like the Great Egret and federally threatened Wood Stork; waterfowl like Wood Duck and Hooded Merganser; as well as bottomland hardwood dependent songbirds such as Prothonotary Warbler and Swainson’s Warbler,” said Land Trust Director of Land Protection Janice Allen.

The land trust currently protects almost 85,000 acres in areas near the North Carolina Coast.

