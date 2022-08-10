Michael Shannon’s ‘Eric Larue’ to film in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Shannon and his project “Eric Larue” will be in Wilmington Aug. 9-16, per report. His directorial debut, Shannon and his crew will film in a variety of spots around town, including Elderhaus, St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church and New River Pottery.

Produced by Big Indie Pictures, Eric Larue will premiere on television, per the announcement.

The film was initially to be shot in Arkansas, but Shannon moved the production to Wilmington following Arkansas’s recent abortion restrictions, per report.

According to the announcement, traffic control will not be needed for any of the filming days. Residents should still keep an eye out when it comes to parking, especially when the production moves towards downtown.

