Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Michael Shannon’s ‘Eric Larue’ to film in Wilmington

Michael Shannon and his project “Eric Larue” will be in Wilmington Aug. 9-16, per report.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Shannon and his project “Eric Larue” will be in Wilmington Aug. 9-16, per report. His directorial debut, Shannon and his crew will film in a variety of spots around town, including Elderhaus, St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church and New River Pottery.

Produced by Big Indie Pictures, Eric Larue will premiere on television, per the announcement.

The film was initially to be shot in Arkansas, but Shannon moved the production to Wilmington following Arkansas’s recent abortion restrictions, per report.

According to the announcement, traffic control will not be needed for any of the filming days. Residents should still keep an eye out when it comes to parking, especially when the production moves towards downtown.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flaming pile of materials dropped by a recycling truck
Video shows a recycling truck dump flaming materials onto the road
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
911 records from Leland death investigation sealed
Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail

Latest News

Michael Shannon and his project “Eric Larue” will be in Wilmington Aug. 9-16, per report.
Michael Shannon’s ‘Eric Larue’ to film in Wilmington
The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport announced that it will host a program on Aug....
N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport to host historic hurricane program
The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport announced that it will host a program on Aug....
N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport to host historic hurricane program
Fort Bragg officials announced Thursday night that 1,200 soldiers would be moved out of their...
Fort Bragg to move 1,200 soldiers out of older barracks to improve ‘quality of life’