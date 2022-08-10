Michael Bracy named interim superintendent for Pender County Schools

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education named Michael Bracy the interim superintendent at their meeting on August 9.

Previously, Bracy was the Jones County superintendent for more than a decade until he retired in 2019. The next year, Bracy was named the interim principal of Topsail High School for the 2020-2021 school year, and that position was later filled by current principal Larry Obeda.

Bracy will take the position on October 1 of this year, taking the position left by the retirement of former Superintendent Steven Hill.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.