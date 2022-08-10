Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Michael Bracy named interim superintendent for Pender County Schools

Michael Bracy, soon-to-be interim superintendent of Pender County Schools
Michael Bracy, soon-to-be interim superintendent of Pender County Schools(Pender County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education named Michael Bracy the interim superintendent at their meeting on August 9.

Previously, Bracy was the Jones County superintendent for more than a decade until he retired in 2019. The next year, Bracy was named the interim principal of Topsail High School for the 2020-2021 school year, and that position was later filled by current principal Larry Obeda.

Bracy will take the position on October 1 of this year, taking the position left by the retirement of former Superintendent Steven Hill.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flaming pile of materials dropped by a recycling truck
Video shows a recycling truck dump flaming materials onto the road
After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
911 records from Leland death investigation sealed
Felon charged with rape
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case

Latest News

A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Florence County coroner identifies paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drove through crash scene
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Aug. 7 in relation to a stolen engine hoist,...
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office returns stolen engine hoist, 2 arrested
Clear the Shelters: Meet Lobo!
Clear the Shelters: Meet Lobo!
The Cameron Art Museum announced Aug. 9 that it would be rebranding its “Art Explorers” program...
Cameron Art Museum rebrands program to honor local artist