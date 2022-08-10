Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of impregnating a child was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison Wednesday.

Cory Scott Ross pleaded guilty in a New Hanover County courtroom to multiple charges, including statutory rape, statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was sentenced to 397-536 months in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“The crimes came to the attention of law enforcement in 2020, when the victim’s pediatrician discovered that she was pregnant as a result of the sexual abuse by Ross,” a news release from the District Attorney’s Office states.

