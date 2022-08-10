Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man charged in fatal hit and run enters not guilty plea

Walter Ange
Walter Ange(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of causing a woman’s death when his car hit her apartment building last year has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Walter Wade Ange, who is charged in the death of Kelley Prince on Dec. 4, 2021, appeared in a New Hanover County courtroom Wednesday.

Officials say that Ange crashed his car into a building at the Hawthorne Commons apartment complex on Tarheel Court before fleeing the scene.

Prince was taken to the hospital where she died as a result of the injuries. Her boyfriend, Luis Rodrigues, suffered serious injuries as a result of the wreck.

Ange is charged with hit and run resulting in injury/death, death by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, felony hit and run resulting in serious injury, reckless driving, and a failure to stop violation.

Ange’s next court date is set for September 26.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
A flaming pile of materials dropped by a recycling truck
Video shows a recycling truck dump flaming materials onto the road
The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
911 records from Leland death investigation sealed
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
Felon charged with rape
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case

Latest News

Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Emergency crews respond to wildfire in Holly Shelter Game Lands
Cucalorus: "More than a dozen screens immerse VisualSoundWalls audience in eye-popping music...
Cucalorus Film Foundation receives $95,000 in grants
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Florence County coroner identifies paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drove through crash scene
A section of Front Street is closed as crews work on power line repairs.
Fallen power lines causing slowdowns on S Front Street near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge