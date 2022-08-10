Man charged in fatal hit and run enters not guilty plea

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of causing a woman’s death when his car hit her apartment building last year has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Walter Wade Ange, who is charged in the death of Kelley Prince on Dec. 4, 2021, appeared in a New Hanover County courtroom Wednesday.

Officials say that Ange crashed his car into a building at the Hawthorne Commons apartment complex on Tarheel Court before fleeing the scene.

Prince was taken to the hospital where she died as a result of the injuries. Her boyfriend, Luis Rodrigues, suffered serious injuries as a result of the wreck.

Ange is charged with hit and run resulting in injury/death, death by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, felony hit and run resulting in serious injury, reckless driving, and a failure to stop violation.

Ange’s next court date is set for September 26.

