Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Long Beach Road was shut down at Airport Road due to traffic accident, now open

Long Beach Road has been shut down at Airport Road due to a traffic accident.
Long Beach Road has been shut down at Airport Road due to a traffic accident.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Long Beach Road had been shut down at Airport Road due to a traffic accident.

According to the Oak Island Fire Department, the site has now been cleared.

Power lines were reportedly in the roadway.

The cause of the accident and any injuries are currently unknown.

This is a developing story that will be updated once details are more available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
A flaming pile of materials dropped by a recycling truck
Video shows a recycling truck dump flaming materials onto the road
The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
911 records from Leland death investigation sealed

Latest News

Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres
Written and directed by J.R. Rodriguez, and starring Jana Allen in the lead role, the romantic...
Director, lead actress say all-Wilmington film “Remember Yesterday’ is something special
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
Cory Scott Ross
Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child