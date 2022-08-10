Lake Waccamaw father and daughter recognized for saving three drowning swimmers

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday, June 4th was all but an ordinary day at the lake for one father and daughter.

Walt Williamson and his 8-year-old daughter Jean Aubrey were going for a day of jet skiing on the water at Lake Waccamaw, something they do frequently on summer days, and as they were beginning to go to their boat dock, they saw something troubling in the water.

“We happen to ride by, we saw three people in the water that were struggling.” said Williamson.

Walt and Jean Aubrey jumped into action within seconds, with Walt diving into the water to save the swimmers.

“So I told Jean Aubrey to stay on the jet ski, and I jumped off the wing and got the first one, brought him back to the jet ski, went and got the second victim, brought him back to the jet ski, and then I went and got the third victim.” said Williamson.

At this point, the jet ski designed to hold three people had five on board. To consolidate space, Walt says he held the third victim in his arms while Jean Aubrey drove them to shallow waters where they could stand.

Tuesday night, at the Lake Waccamaw Town Council meeting, the father and daughter duo were recognized.

Mayor Matt Wilson presented the two with Hometown Hero awards, and spoke on how proud he was of Walt and Jean Aubrey.

“My hat goes off to Walt and his daughter, for one, she cranked the jet ski up without even the kill switch on it. And she was able to drive over there. So I mean, it was just it was good stuff.” said Wilson.

Walt says he grew up always coming to the lake and his mother taught him how to swim at a very young age. That’s also where he says he drew inspiration to teach his children how to swim and operate jet skis at a young age.

Jean Aubrey was quick to say she didn’t think twice before helping with her dad.

“I really didn’t want the people to drown because I knew it’d be sad if a family loses three other people.” said Jean Aubrey.

While Walt and Jean Aubrey did help save three lives, a fourth person, a part of the same group of swimmers, did not make it out of the lake that day.

The two said that while Lake Waccamaw may not always be choppy, its best to wear a life jacket no matter the conditions of the water.

While they were given awards for being heroes, the two don’t see themselves as anything more than just helpful citizens.

“We just happened to be riding by and anytime people need help, I’m always willing to help out.” said Williamson.

