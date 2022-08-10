Senior Connect
Fort Bragg to move 1,200 soldiers out of older barracks to improve ‘quality of life’

Fort Bragg officials announced Thursday night that 1,200 soldiers would be moved out of their...
Fort Bragg officials announced Thursday night that 1,200 soldiers would be moved out of their current barracks built in the 1970s.(Source: 82nd Airborne Facebook page)
By Rodney Overton
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - Fort Bragg officials announced Thursday night that 1,200 soldiers would be moved out of their current barracks built in the 1970s.

U.S. Army and Fort Bragg leaders recently inspected “the living conditions” of the barracks in the area of Smoke Bomb Hill, according to a news release from Fort Bragg.

Those who inspected the 10 to 12 barracks decided they do not “meet today’s HVAC standards,” the news release said.

So, to “ensure the safety and quality of life of our soldiers,” they will be relocated, officials said.

“The relocations will be a deliberate, phased approach; Army leaders have committed substantial resources to address the barracks issues to ensure our soldiers are taken care of throughout the process,” the news release said.

The barracks were built in the 1970s through what the U.S. Army called Project Volunteer Army, or VOLAR.

Fort Bragg is not alone in having older barracks upgraded — Fort Campbell in Kentucky is in the process of renovating 17 barracks that date from the period.

