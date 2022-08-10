Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rain & storm odds climb, temps drop

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Aug. 10, 2022...
By Claire Fry
Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues to hinge on a cold frontal passage by the weekend. The cold frontal passage should generate the most widespread showers and storms between late Thursday and early Friday. Behind the front, drier and slightly cooler air remains likely to filter in over the weekend. Wilmington has a good shot to dip into the 60s for the first time since July 11, and some far inland backyards and farmsteads may even push all the way down to around 60!

On the tropical front, the National Hurricane Center continues to affix low development odds on disturbance “Invest 97-L” as it has not made any significant organizational moves in the last couple of days, and zones of dry air and wind shear lie ahead of it. Thankfully, the Carolinas face no definable threats from this feature or any other tropical or subtropical items. The next tropical storm name on the 2022 list is Danielle. Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season reaches its statistical peak over the next several weeks and, as always, wect.com/hurricane is comprehensive, Cape Fear focused, and there to help you stay prepared through it all!

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

