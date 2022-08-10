Fallen power lines causing slowdowns on S Front Street near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Power lines have fallen onto the road, affecting traffic on South Front Street from Burnett Blvd to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge at around Noon on August 10, per a Wilmington Police Department release.

Police recommend that drivers avoid the area as crews clear the mess. Though the lines themselves are down, the power has not been affected.

