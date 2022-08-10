Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Fallen power lines causing slowdowns on S Front Street near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

First Alert Traffic.
First Alert Traffic.(KPLC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Power lines have fallen onto the road, affecting traffic on South Front Street from Burnett Blvd to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge at around Noon on August 10, per a Wilmington Police Department release.

Police recommend that drivers avoid the area as crews clear the mess. Though the lines themselves are down, the power has not been affected.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
A flaming pile of materials dropped by a recycling truck
Video shows a recycling truck dump flaming materials onto the road
The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
911 records from Leland death investigation sealed
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
Felon charged with rape
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College announced that it will host its summer graduation ceremony at 10...
CFCC to hold commencement ceremony Aug. 5
Beginning Aug. 3, a section of Hurst Drive will close to allow for paving operations, per UNCW...
Portion of Hurst Drive to close for repaving
The eastbound lane in the 500 block of Middle Sound Loop Road - at the second exit of the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure for portion of Middle Sound Loop Road
2nd Street Parking Deck in Wilmington
Where to park in downtown Wilmington