Emergency crews respond to wildfire in Holly Shelter Game Lands

Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands, according to Pender County Emergency Management.
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands, according to Pender County Emergency Management.(Pender County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands, according to Pender County Emergency Management.

Officials say the fire is covering approximately 150 acres.

“Pender County EM staff is assisting the North Carolina Forest Service,” a news release from Pender County states. “Smoke from this fire may affect the Maple Hill, Holly Ridge, and other neighborhoods along the Pender County and Onslow County borders.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

