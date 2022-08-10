Emergency crews respond to wildfire in Holly Shelter Game Lands

PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands, according to Pender County Emergency Management.

Officials say the fire is covering approximately 150 acres.

“Pender County EM staff is assisting the North Carolina Forest Service,” a news release from Pender County states. “Smoke from this fire may affect the Maple Hill, Holly Ridge, and other neighborhoods along the Pender County and Onslow County borders.”

