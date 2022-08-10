Senior Connect
Cucalorus Film Foundation receives $95,000 in grants

Cucalorus: "More than a dozen screens immerse VisualSoundWalls audience in eye-popping music...
Cucalorus: "More than a dozen screens immerse VisualSoundWalls audience in eye-popping music video madness (Saben Kane)"(Saben Kane, Cucalorus Film Foundation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Foundation was awarded a total of $95,000 in grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Andy Warhol Foundation.

Per a Cucalorus release on August 10, the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts awarded $80,000 in flexible grants to be given to Cucalorus over the next few years.

The National Endowment for the Arts gave $15,000 for Cuclaorus’ 2022 Works-in-Progress Lab. The lab is a residency program to help filmmakers make social justice documentaries, particularly black filmmakers. Nationwide, the endowment gave over $26.6 million during the second round of funding for this year.

“Five projects have been selected for this year’s Works-in-Progress Lab: Salsa, Un Tumbao’ Caribeño by Beni Marquez, Raza Rap Project by Camilo Hannibal Smith, Tribal Strands by Suzette Burton, Black Strings by Marquise Mays and I Believe in our Power by Siwatu-Salama Ra and Kimberly Mitchell,” said Cucalorus in a release.

