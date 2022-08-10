Cucalorus Film Foundation receives $95,000 in grants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Foundation was awarded a total of $95,000 in grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Andy Warhol Foundation.

Per a Cucalorus release on August 10, the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts awarded $80,000 in flexible grants to be given to Cucalorus over the next few years.

The National Endowment for the Arts gave $15,000 for Cuclaorus’ 2022 Works-in-Progress Lab. The lab is a residency program to help filmmakers make social justice documentaries, particularly black filmmakers. Nationwide, the endowment gave over $26.6 million during the second round of funding for this year.

“Five projects have been selected for this year’s Works-in-Progress Lab: Salsa, Un Tumbao’ Caribeño by Beni Marquez, Raza Rap Project by Camilo Hannibal Smith, Tribal Strands by Suzette Burton, Black Strings by Marquise Mays and I Believe in our Power by Siwatu-Salama Ra and Kimberly Mitchell,” said Cucalorus in a release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.