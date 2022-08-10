Senior Connect
Communities in Schools director speaks on the importance of “Stuff the Bus” event

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Communities in Schools of Cape Fear has been collecting school supplies in yellow barrels for students in New Hanover and Pender counties. The final collection push will be from Aug. 12-14, when people are encouraged to visit the participating bus stops where the school buses will be filled with supplies.

CIS Cape Fear Executive Director Louise Hicks came to the studio to explain how the drive helps the community.

“We still need notebooks, binders, pencils crayons, backpacks are huge,” she said.

Those wishing to contribute are encouraged to visit Communities In Schools of Cape Fear’s website for more information on how to support the drive and where to find yellow barrels.

