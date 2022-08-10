Senior Connect
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office returns stolen engine hoist, 2 arrested

Columbus County Sheriff's Office made two arrests Aug. 7 in relation to a stolen engine hoist, per report.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Aug. 7 in relation to a stolen engine hoist, per report.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Aug. 7 in relation to a stolen engine hoist, per report.

The sheriff’s office reports that the engine hoist was reported stolen from 701 Auto, LLC on Aug. 5. The hoist had previously been kept outside the garage.

Following an investigation, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Anthony Terill Townsend and 32-year-old Blanca Nicole Freeman at the Economy Inn in Tabor City. Per the CCSO, both were charged with misdemeanor larceny and served outstanding warrants for fraud.

For updates and more information, please visit the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

