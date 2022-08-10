Senior Connect
Cape Fear Public Utility Authority updates schedule for new GAC filters, testing underway

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority provided an update concerning new granular activated...
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority provided an update concerning new granular activated carbon (GAC) filters on Aug. 10.(Cape Fear Public Utility Authority)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority provided an update concerning new granular activated carbon (GAC) filters on Aug. 10. Per their release, some of the new filters are already being tested at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.

The GAC filter project began in November 2019 with the intention to provide efficient water treatment for Chemours’ PFAS contamination, including GenX, said CFPUA in their update.

According to the release, all eight of the new GAC filters should be fully operational by late December. CFPUA added, however, that due to projected drinking water demands, only four of the filters need to be online to provide near-complete or complete removal of GenX. Under these guidelines, they believe that users under the Sweeney water system can expect drinking water effectively treated for Chemours’ PFAS by fall.

CFPUA stated that filters must be tested one by one. As of this time, they have indicated that one filter has already completed the necessary testing.

For updates and more information, consumers are encouraged to visit the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority website or their Facebook.

