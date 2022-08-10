Senior Connect
Cameron Art Museum rebrands program to honor local artist

The Cameron Art Museum announced Aug. 9 that it would be rebranding its “Art Explorers” program...
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum announced Aug. 9 that it would be rebranding its “Art Explorers” program to honor local artist Mary Cameron Hoey. Per their announcement, the program will become “Mary’s Art Explorers” and will have its first session Aug. 11.

“Hoey was born in Los Angeles and lived the majority of her life in Wilmington,” said the museum in their release. “A gifted artist, her true love of animals and nature she joyfully depicted in her tenderly imagined watercolors.”

Aside from her work as an artist, she also served on the board for the North Carolina Zoological Society. In addition, Hoey was an active member in wildlife rehabilitation and rescue programs.

Per the museum, Mary’s Art Explorers includes art making, museum exploration and story telling geared towards infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The program takes place twice a month from 10-11 a.m.

For more information about this and other programs, please visit the Cameron Art Museum website.

