Brunswick County holding free hazardous waste collection events

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you can dispose of several types of hazardous waste for free at waste collection events on the third Thursday of every month.

The county writes that the collections will run on August 18 and September 15 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Brunswick County Landfill, 172 Landfill Road NE, Bolivia, NC. You must show proof of residence/property ownership in the county and label all items before disposal. Per the county, accepted items include:

Acids, bases, ammonia, bleach, chemicals, aerosols, lighter fluid, oil-based paints, stains, brake/starter fluid, engine degreasers, fungicides, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fertilizers, weed killers, propane tanks (grill or smaller), mineral spirits, poisons, polishers, household batteries, photographic chemicals, chlorine, muriatic acid, pool/spa chemicals, mercury, drain openers, toilet bowl cleaners, disinfectants, solvents, thinners, shellacs, caulking, sealers, fire extinguishers.

Unacceptable items include:

Business/commercial waste, biological/infectious waste, hypodermic needles/syringes, radioactive waste, prescription medicine, explosives, shock-sensitive items, unknowns.

You can learn more by visiting the county’s hazardous waste collection website or contacting them at operationservices@brunswickcountync.gov or 910-253-2520.

