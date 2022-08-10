Senior Connect
Board of Education approves rename of Topsail Elementary to Topsail-Annandale Elementary

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved to change the name of Topsail Elementary School to Topsail-Annandale Elementary School at its meeting on August 9.

Topsail Elementary was previously named Annandale Elementary until 1969, and it was originally built as a school for Black students in 1955.

The name was changed to Topsail Elementary in 1969, and there has been a strong push to change the name of the school to preserve African-American history.

Several parents emailed the board to voice their concerns, expressing that the student body has already experienced change for the past four years and the affect that changing their name would have on the identity.

The board voted to integrate the old name and the new name into one after deliberation.

