Bladen Co. Public Library to host back-to-school giveaway

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown announced that they will host a school supplies giveaway on Aug. 11. The event is scheduled to take place in the library parking lot at 111 N. Cypress St. from 6-8 p.m.

The event is free for all attendees and supplies will be given out to K-12 students while supplies last. Per the announcement, students must be present to receive school supplies.

In addition, the Elizabethtown Fire and Police Departments, Bladen County EMS and Bladen County Sheriff’s Department will be in attendance to meet with families and students, per release.

For updates and more information, students and families are encouraged to visit the Bladen County Public Library Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.