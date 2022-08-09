Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington.

The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.

With the help of some equipment, they got the dogs out safely. The WFD say they followed up with the family who said the dogs are doing well.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.